In a first 2 transgender cops to take part in Republic Day parade in Chhattisgarh

At the time of the recruitment of 9 transgenders, the police chief of Chhattisgarh had said that it was a new beginning and there shall be no discrimination within the force

New Delhi, Jan 25: For the first time two transgender constables from the Chhattisgarh police will take part in the Republic Day parade in Jagdalpur in the presence of Chief Minister, Bhupesh Bagel.

The Chhattisgarh police had recruited 13 transgender people as constable in 2021. Of the 13 nine had been inducted into the unit for deployment in the naxal infested Bastar.

Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range), P Sunderaj said that platoons of the Bastar Fighters men, women and third gender would take part in the Republic Day parade at Jagdalpur on Thursday. This is the first time in the state that people from the third gender are participating in the parade, he added.

He also informed that Baghel will attend the parade as a chief guest. This is significant and an important opportunity for the third gender. This will surely boost the morale and make the police fore more inclusive and progressive, he added.

Riya Mandavi, one of the two constable said that the participation in the parade is a proud moment according to Hindustan Times. Earlier we were treated differently and were discriminated against and not allowed to do things normally, which men and women do. But after being selected to the police force we have a positive identity and we are we are being looked at with respect and dignity, she said.

Participation in the Republic Day parade is a dream come true and we are grateful to the government and police department for this opportunity.

The inclusion of the two in the parade is a proud and remarkable achievement. It is a proud moment for the community, Vidhya Rajpoot a member of the Third Gender said according to the HT report.

The Chhattisgarh police had recruited eight transgender people from the Kanker district, while one was from Bastar.

The CM had congratulated the police and said that the recruitment of transgender people in the police force is a step which the government has started to set as an example for all states. We ensure that there shall be no gender discrimination, he said.

P Sunderaj said that since the members of the transgender community will be inducted for the first time in the Bastar Range, they are confident that it will add a new dimension and perspective to policing in the region. We will try and provide them with a conducive work atmosphere and facilities so that they do not feel any kind of discrimination with the force, the IG had said at the time of the recruitment in August 2020.

Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 15:34 [IST]