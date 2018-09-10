In 2019 Prashant Kishor won’t campaign for anyone, here is what he will do

Hyderabad, Sep 10: Prashant Kishor who has been an election strategist has said that he would not be part of the poll process in 2019. He said that he would like to go back to his grassroots and work with the people.

He however denied that he would be joining politics. Kishore who was interacting with students of the Indian School of Business in Hyderabad, said that he wanted to leave this domain. He however added that he would want the Indian Political Action Committee to be in safe hands.

"Frankly if you want to believe me, I really don't know...," he said when moderator Sankarshan Thakur, a senior journalist, asked him as to whom he would be working for in 2019.

"I can say that," when asked if he would not be available to political parties in the election backrooms. "In 2019, you would not see Prashant Kishore campaigning for anyone in the manner and form in which I have been campaigning in last 4-5 years," said Prashant, who was speaking publicly for the first time in last 5 years.