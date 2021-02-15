Imran Khan's PTI extends support to Disha Ravi, joins Opposition to slam Modi goverment

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Feb 15: In a recent development, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has extended support to climate activist Disha Ravi. The activist was arrested on Saturday for her involvement in the toolkit case.

According to reports, Khan's PTI said that India under "Modi/RSS regime believes in silencing all voices against them". The party then said that "using cricketers and Bollywood celebrities narrative building was shameful enough, but now they have also taken Disha Ravi for custody over Twitter toolkit case."

If Jai Shri Ram is not chanted in India, then will it be raised in Pakistan: Shah in Bengal

The tweet also carried a hashtag that is hard to decode whether Khan means India has hijacked Twitter or otherwise.

Renowned celebrities like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Lata Mangeshkar, Akshay Kumar and others have tweeted in the past, calling for unity after international pop star Rihanna, climate activist Greta Thunberg and adult star Mia Khalifa extended their support to farmers protest. But their support was a part of a larger conspiracy with Khalistani links.

Toolkit case: After Disha Ravi, Delhi Police looks for activist Nikita Jacob

On Saturday, climate activist Disha Ravi was arrested from Bengaluru for sharing the toolkit. According to Delhi Police, Disha Ravi was arrested by a Cyber Cell team. She was an editor of the "toolkit Google doc" and "key conspirator" in the document's formulation and dissemination.

In the toolkit, various urgent actions, including creating a Twitter storm and protesting outside Indian embassies, were listed which were needed to be taken to support the farmers' protest.

Earlier, the Delhi police had asked Google and some social media giants to provide information about e-mail ID, URLs and certain social media accounts related to creators of the "toolkit" shared by Thunberg and others on Twitter in connection with the farmers' protest.