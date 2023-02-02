If our Temples have been desecrated, we must restore them on lines of Ram Mandir: Yogi Adityanath

Importance of Shaligram stone being used in making of statue of Ram Lalla

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

The speciality of the Shaligram stone is that there is no need for any ritual. The statue carved from it can be instantly placed and worshipped

New Delhi, Feb 02: Two 30-tonne Shaligram stones have been brought to Ayodhya and Lord Ram's statue will be made up of these special stones. The Shaligram stones mined from the Kali Gandki river in Nepal will be used in the making of Lord Ram's statue at Ayodhya.

The two slabs that have been brought from Nepal are 18 and 12 tonnes respectively, reports () said. The report also said that the stones are 5-6 feet long and 4 feet wide.

Importance of the Shaligram stone:

Hindus worship Lord Shaligram. The Shaligram stones are an avatar of Lord Vishnu. The stones of Shaligram are found in the Gandki river in Nepal. The water that flows fast from the the Himalayas breaks the stones into small pieces. The experts say that the stones are fossils that are of 33 different types.

These stones are worshipped as an avatar of Lord Vishnu. The Shaligram stones are used to make statues across the country. It is believed that each time these stones are worshipped Goddess Lakshmi graces that place.

Ram Lalla statue to be completed next year:

The statue of Ram Lalla will be completed before 2024 Makar Sankranti. The speciality of the Shaligram stones is that there is no need for a ritual for the consecration or Pran Prathitha and it can be placed instantly and worshipped.

Statue of Sita:

The statute of Sita will also be carved from the same Shaligram stone slabs. The statues of Lord Ram and Sita will be placed in the sanctum sanctorum or garb grih of the Ram Mandir, after the final construction.

