Impact of UP-Bihar by polls on Lok Sabha

In a major blow to the BJP ahead of the 2019 General Elections, the party today lost bypolls in all three Lok Sabha seats it contested, including its bastion Gorakhpur, and Phulpur in Uttar Pradesh, besides Araria in Bihar.

A consolidation of OBC, Dalit and Muslim votes powered Samajwadi Party candidates to victory in Gorakhpur, a seat which was held by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for five successive terms, and Phulpur, which deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya won with landslide margin in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

With losses in Gorakhpur and Phulpur, the BP is in a tight position as its numbers are hovering close to majority mark needed to Lok Sabha.

BJP's current tally in the Lok Sabha is 273, down from 282 that it had won in 2014.

There are 536 members in the Lok Sabha at present with seven seats presently vacant. The BJP still has majority on its own in the Lok Sabha.

Party Party No. of Seats Bhartiya Janata Party BJP 273 Indian National Congress INC 48 All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam AIADMK 37 All India Trinamool Congress AITC 34 Biju Janata Dal BJD 20 Shiv Sena SS 18 Telugu Desam Party TDP 16 Telangana Rashtra Samithi TRS 11 Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI(M) 9 YSR Congress Party YSRCP 9 Lok Janshakti Party LJP 6 Nationalist Congress Party NCP 6 Samajwadi Party SP 7 Aam Aadmi Party AAP 4 Shiromani Akali Dal SAD 4 All India United Democratic Front AIUDF 3 Rashtriya Lok Samta Party RLSP 3 Independents IND 3 Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD 3 Apna Dal AD 2 Indian National Lok Dal INLD 2 Indian Union Muslim League IUML 2 Janata Dal (Secular) JD(S) 2 Janata Dal (United) JD(U) 2 Jharkhand Mukti Morcha JMM 2 All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen AIMIM 1 All India N.R. Congress AINRC 1 Communist Party of India CPI 1 Jammu & Kashmir National Conference JKNC 1 Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party JKPDP 1 Kerala Congress (M) KC(M) 1 National Peoples Party NPP 1 Pattali Makkal Katchi PMK 1 Revolutionary Socialist Party RSP 1 Sikkim Democratic Front SDF 1 Swabhimani Paksha SWP 1 Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik) JAP(L) 1 Nominated Anglo-Indians (Bharatiya Janata Party) NOM 2 Vacant 5 Sum 545

Samajwadi Party's Pravin Nishad defeated BJP's Upendra Dutt Shukla by 21,961 votes in Gorakhpur, the seat which was with the party since 1989, while Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel of SP clinched the Phulpur seat drubbing the saffron party's Kaushalendra Singh Patel by 59,460 votes.

Lalu Prasad's RJD retained the Araria Lok Sabha seat where its nominee Sarfaraz Alam beat BJP's Pradeep Kumar Singh by over 60,000 votes, in a set back for the JD(U)-BJP alliance, which went to the hustings for the first time after Nitish Kumar returned to the NDA fold.

In small consolation for the BJP, its candidate Rinki Rani Pandey retained the Bhabhua Assembly seat for the party, defeating her Congress rival Shambhu Singh Patel by about 14,000 votes.

The RJD retained the Jehanabad Assembly seat, with its nominee Suday Yadav defeating his JD(U) rival Abhiram Sharma by more than 30,000 votes.

A total of Six Lok Sabha bypolls have been held this year and the BJP has failed to win a single seat across four states - Rajasthan, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. In 2017, the BJP had lost Gurdaspur seat in Punjab to Congress.

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day