Cyclone Tauktae intensifies into ‘very severe cyclonic storm’, to cross Gujarat coast by May 18: IMD

As Cyclone Tauktae intensifies into very severe cyclonic storm, yellow alert issued for Gujarat coast: IMD

IMD says thunderstorm forecast for five districts in Madhya Pradesh, orange alert issued

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bhopal, May 31: India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued an orange alert forecast of a very likely thunderstorm with hail and wind gusting to 30-40 kmph for five districts of Madhya Pradesh.

A yellow alert of a very likely thunderstorm with wind speed up to 30-40 kmph was sounded for isolated places in eight divisions including Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior. The forecast is valid until Tuesday morning, the Met department said.

Volcano erupts near Congolese city of Goma, turning skies fiery red; crowds flee towards north or Rwanda

In the last 24 hours, parts of Madhya Pradesh, including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Hoshangabad divisions witnessed showers. Bhopal city received 5 cms of rainfall.

"A trough line from Punjab to North MP has caused moisture incursion causing showers," said PK Saha, a senior meteorologist with IMD's Bhopal office. The highest maximum temperature of 42 degree Celsius was recorded in Gwalior, the IMD said.