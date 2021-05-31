YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    IMD says thunderstorm forecast for five districts in Madhya Pradesh, orange alert issued

    By
    |

    Bhopal, May 31: India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued an orange alert forecast of a very likely thunderstorm with hail and wind gusting to 30-40 kmph for five districts of Madhya Pradesh.

    Thunderstorm forecast for five districts in Madhya Pradesh, says IMD

    A yellow alert of a very likely thunderstorm with wind speed up to 30-40 kmph was sounded for isolated places in eight divisions including Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior. The forecast is valid until Tuesday morning, the Met department said.

    Volcano erupts near Congolese city of Goma, turning skies fiery red; crowds flee towards north or RwandaVolcano erupts near Congolese city of Goma, turning skies fiery red; crowds flee towards north or Rwanda

    In the last 24 hours, parts of Madhya Pradesh, including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Hoshangabad divisions witnessed showers. Bhopal city received 5 cms of rainfall.

    "A trough line from Punjab to North MP has caused moisture incursion causing showers," said PK Saha, a senior meteorologist with IMD's Bhopal office. The highest maximum temperature of 42 degree Celsius was recorded in Gwalior, the IMD said.

    More IMD News  

    Read more about:

    imd madhya pradesh weather

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X