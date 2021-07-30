YouTube
    IMD issues orange alert to Madhya Pradesh; Predicts heavy rainfall in 24 districts

    Google Oneindia News

    Bhopal, July 30: In a recent development, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for Madhya Pradesh forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall. The orange alert has been issued for 24 districts, including Rewa, Sidhi, Satna, Singrauli, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Datia, Sheopur, Morena and Bhind, senior meteorologist GD Mishra at IMD Bhopal said.

    rains
    Representational Image

    The other districts that are covered in the alert are Katni, Mandla, Balaghat, Panna, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Niwari, Neemuch and Mandsaur, he said, adding that these regions might receive rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 204.4 mm.

    Meanwhile, rains or thundershowers are likely to lash most places in 10 divisions, including Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Chambal, the official said.

    On the other side, only 10 out of 52 districts have received less than normal rainfall. These districts include Indore, Dhar in western MP and Damoh, Panna, Tikamgarh, and Niwari in the Bundelkhand region of the state.

    Monsoon had hit Madhya Pradesh on June 10, seven days before its usual arrival. By June 20, the state had received 94 per cent more rainfall than the average, but the monsoon weakened later, turning the weather sticky at the time.

    Story first published: Friday, July 30, 2021, 17:19 [IST]
    X