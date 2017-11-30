IMD issues cylone warning for Lakshadweep, parts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

India Meteorological Department has issued a cyclone warning for Lakshadweep islands and parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Image for representation only
Image for representation only

"Latest observations and satellite imageries indicate that the deep depression over Comorin area moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 18 kmph during the past 6 hours... The system is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm over the next 12 hours," said a Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Agency release.

Owing to heavy rains several schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu will remain shut. A holiday has been declared for all schools and colleges at Thirunelveli.

A holiday has been declared for schools at Thiruvarur as well. The collector of Tanjore too has declared a holiday. Holidays have been declared in Nellai, Kanyakumari and Tuticorin districts as well.

The decision was taken owing to incessant rains that hit these places through the night. A further decision on holidays would be taken after conducting an assessment of the situation later during the rains.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

imd, lakshadweep, tamil nadu, kerala

Please Wait while comments are loading...

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.