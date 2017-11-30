IMD issues cylone warning for Lakshadweep, parts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu

India Meteorological Department has issued a cyclone warning for Lakshadweep islands and parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

"Latest observations and satellite imageries indicate that the deep depression over Comorin area moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 18 kmph during the past 6 hours... The system is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm over the next 12 hours," said a Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Agency release.

IMD bulletin forecasts deep depression to turn in cyclonic storm. For details see attachment. Follow @tnsdma for updates pic.twitter.com/VRmrJm6RXK — TN SDMA (@tnsdma) November 30, 2017

Owing to heavy rains several schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu will remain shut. A holiday has been declared for all schools and colleges at Thirunelveli.

In #Kanyakumari District Since night heavy winds and till now 34 mm average rainfall received. Reports that 50 trees have fallen on road and trees removal is under progress. At 2 locations mobile towers have fallen. District administration under DDMA/Collr is actively responding — TN SDMA (@tnsdma) November 30, 2017

A holiday has been declared for schools at Thiruvarur as well. The collector of Tanjore too has declared a holiday. Holidays have been declared in Nellai, Kanyakumari and Tuticorin districts as well.

The decision was taken owing to incessant rains that hit these places through the night. A further decision on holidays would be taken after conducting an assessment of the situation later during the rains.

OneIndia News