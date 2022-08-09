Imam Hussain placed great importance on equality: PM Modi

BJP under PM Modi will return to power with two-third majority in 2024: Shah

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 09: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday highlighted the "great importance" Hazrat Imam Hussain placed on equality and brotherhood, on the occasion of Muharram.

PM Modi recalled the sacrifices of Imam Hussain, a 7th-century revolutionary leader and grandson of Prophet Muhammad, and his unwavering commitment to truth and his fight against injustice.

"Today is a day to recall the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS). He is remembered for his unwavering commitment to truth and his fight against injustice. He also placed great importance on equality and brotherhood," PM Modi tweeted.

Muslims observe the day in remembrance of the martyrdom of Hussain, grandson of the Prophet Mohammad, in the battle of Karbala.

On this day, Muslims are prohibited from taking part in activities like warfare and use it as a period of prayer and reflection.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar also remembered Imran Hussain's sacrifice for truth and justice.

"On the occasion of Muharram, I bow to the martyrs of Karbala and the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain. It is an appeal to the people of the state to remember the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain and adopt his ideals," Kumar posted on Twitter in Hindi.

"The life of Hazrat Imam Hussain Sahib is a great example of simplicity and struggle. His sacrifice for truth and justice will always be remembered," Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal wrote.