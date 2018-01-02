IMA calls-off strike after NMC bill sent to standing committee

Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Tuesday called off its strike against the National Medical Commission (NMC) bill after the government agreed to sent the to a standing committee of Parliament.

The IMA, which has 2.77 lakh members, claims the new National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, 2017, will make the system prone to corruption and wants some provisions reviewed. The Medical Association stated that the bill has provisions that would adversely affect the health sector and medical education in the country.

"The Medical Commission bill to be sent to standing committee," Union Minister Ananth Kumar said in the Lok Sabha

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister JP Nadda in Rajya Sabha said, "Spoke to Indian Medical Association yesterday, we have heard them and put forth our perspective as well."

Even though services at government hospitals weren't affected, the doctors observed a 'Black Day' and wore black arm bands.

Parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar informed the Lok Sabha that the bill was sent to a standing committee of Parliament on Tuesday after a request from several opposition parties.

The Delhi Medical Association had supported the Indian Medical Association's protest and asked all private hospitals in the national Capital to keep their Outpatient Departments closed. Also, doctors in Kerala, Maharashtra had supported IMA's protest.

