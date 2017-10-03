Illegal telephone exchange case: Charges to be framed against Marans on October 23

The Chennai CBI court has posted the matter of framing of charges against Maran brothers in connection with the 'illegal' telephone exchange case for October 23.

Former Telecom Minister Dayanidhi Maran. PTI file photo
Kalanithi Maran, brother of former Telecom Minister Dayanidhi Maran, had asked for dispensation from personal appearance before CBI Court till the end of this case. He will also file a discharge petition, reports ANI.

The case relates to alleged misuse of 764 high-speed data lines of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) at the residence of Dayanidhi Maran when he was the union telecom minister between 2004 and 2007.

Former Telecom Minister Dayanidhi Maran, who was chargesheeted by the CBI for using high-speed data lines provided by state-run companies for the benefit of a TV channel run by his brother, claimed innocence, saying he has done "no wrong" and was ready to face the case legally.

