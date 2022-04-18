Video of a grumpy cat giving into adorable puppies is what you need to watch to beat the heatwave

Ilayaraja compares Ambedkar and Modi, triggers debate online

New Delhi, Apr 18: Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja;s comparision between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Dr BR Ambedkar has evoked strong response from both the ruling BJP and the opposition.

The celebrated Tamil composer, in his foreword to a book 'Ambedkar & Modi, Reformer's Ideas, Performer's Implementation', by Bluekraft Digital Foundation, has made the comparison and lauded pro-women initiatives like the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao'.

The war of words spilled over to the political arena with the BJP coming out in full support to the renowned musician. Supporters of Left parties and pro-Tamil and Dalit outfits are among those who have opposed in social media Ilayaraja comparing Modi with Ambedkar.

In the letter, Nadda, in reference to Tamil Nadu and without naming Ilayaraja, says: ''In Tamil Nadu, elements aligned to the ruling party in the State have left no stone unturned in verbally lynching, smearing and humiliating one of India's tallest music maestro just because he has views not palatable to one political party and their allies. Is this democratic? One can have different views and yet co-exist happily but why take to insults?''

Meanwhile, Ilayaraja's son Yuvan Raja (Yuvan Shankar Raja) in a Instagram post said he is a 'Dark Dravidian, Proud Tamizhan' seen by some people as a remark against the right wing. Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, in a tweet, said, ''Music Celebrity iconic legend Thiru. @ilaiyaraaja is the pride of TamilNadu & India. His expression from bottom of his heart saying #Modifullfillsambedkardreams is Welcome. as it reflects million brilliant fair minds.''

BlueKraft Foundation, on its website, says ''The book is a prism that reflects upon the multitude of contributions of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar in the nation-building process. Many of his ideas and interventions continue to define our governance paradigm, especially with PM Narendra Modi at the helm ensuring that his legacy is revived.''

''The book studies the points of intersection of India's development story under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ideals of Babasaheb. It also highlights the striking parallels between the two towering personalities that succeeded against all odds and worked to dismantle stifling social structures that they themselves experienced from close quarters.''

Story first published: Monday, April 18, 2022, 22:18 [IST]