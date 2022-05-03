YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    IIT-Bombay ties up with IMD for smart climate solutions, develop weather forecasting app

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 03: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has signed a Letter of Agreement with India Meteorological Department (IMD) to develop climate solutions.

    IIT-Bombay ties up with IMD for smart climate solutions, develop weather forecasting app

    In a statement, IIT-B said that this collaboration is likely to work on the development of Sensors and Drone-based Smart Monitoring systems, Climate-smart agriculture technology for water and food security, Intelligent and automated early warning systems, and Smart power grid management.

    Talking about the Interdisciplinary Program in Climate Studies at IIT Bombay, Secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Dr. M. Ravichandran said just like science, multiple disciplines like mathematics, engineering, and social sciences are required to understand the discipline of climate studies as well.

    Talking about the collaboration, IIT-Bombay's Director, Prof. Subhasis Chaudhuri said, it is crucial to develop actionable and sustainable solutions to combat the climate crisis. He added that IIT Bombay's mission is to be a thought-leader in Climate Studies and make a difference with its cutting-edge research and industry collaborations.

    Comments

    More INDIA METEOROLOGICAL DEPARTMENT News  

    Read more about:

    india meteorological department weather

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 3, 2022, 8:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 3, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X