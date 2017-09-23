IGNOU MPhil/PhD entrance result 2017 declared, check on ignou.ac.in

The IGNOU MPhil/PhD entrance result 2017 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The exam was conducted on August 20, 2017. The entrance test is qualifying in nature.

Qualifying the entrance test does not entitle the candidate to claim admission in the research programme. The candidates securing atleast 50% marks in the entrance test for General and OBC (45% marks in the case of SC/ST/PH) will be shortlisted for the interview in order of merit to be conducted by the respective School of Studies. The results are available on ignou.ac.in.

How to check IGNOU MPhil/PhD entrance result 2017

Go to ignou.ac.in

Click on link for entrance test result for admission to research programme(MPhil/PhD)in the alerts section

Enter nine digit enrolment number

Submit

View result

Take a printout

OneIndia News