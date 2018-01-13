IGNOU B.Ed entrance exam 2017 result declared, check now

The IGNOU B.Ed entrance exam 2017 results have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

IGNOU B.Ed Entrance Exam was held on September 24, 2017.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), established by an Act of Parliament in 1985, has continuously striven to build an inclusive knowledge society through inclusive education

The University began by offering two academic programmes in 1987, i.e., Diploma in Management and Diploma in Distance Education, with strength of 4,528 students. It promotes, coordinates and regulates the standards of education offered through open and distance learning in the country. The results are available on ignou.ac.in.

How to check IGNOU B.Ed entrance exam 2017 result:

  • Go to ignou.ac.in
  • Click on relevant link
  • Enter enrolment number
  • Submit
  • View result
  • Take a printout

Story first published: Saturday, January 13, 2018, 8:22 [IST]
