If you think religious conversions are not linked to terror, then take a look at this gallery

Religious conversions would be a top subject during an Intelligence Bureau meeting to be held this month at Madhya Pradesh. The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi would be addressing that meeting.

There was a reason why the IB decided to make religious conversions as part of its discussion. It has been found increasingly that there is a clear modus operandi involved in forced religious conversions.

While there is a section that debates that conversions cannot be linked to terror, then the case of the missing 21 persons from Kerala would disprove the theory. The 21 persons from Kerala, many of those who converted to Islam had left the country to join the ISIS.

The photographs and details of these persons released by the National Investigation Agency clearly show that many had converted to Islam before the joining the ISIS.

Here are some of the names: Bexen Vincent, Pallath Merrin Jacob, Sebastian Sonia. NIA officials say that these were forced conversions before which they were lured, trapped and taken to ISIS territory.

The NIA is still investigating the case. While at first, the NIA suspected that all had reached Afghanistan, now the probe shows some may have even moved to Syria. They moved out of India in batches. While the first batch left by a Bengaluru-Kuwait flight, the second batch took the Mumbai-Muscat flight on May 31.

The third batch took the Mumbai-Dubai flight on June 2 while the fourth took the Hyderabad-Muscat flight a day later. On June 5, the fifth batch took the Mumbai-Dubai flight while batch six boarded the Bengaluru-Muscat flight. The 7th batch on June 19 took the Bengaluru-Muscat flight while the last batch flew out on July 5 on the Mumbai-Abu Dhabi flight.

Out of the 21, 6 are women according to NIA data. 14 of them are under the age of 26 while the oldest member of this group is Shajeer aged 36.

OneIndia News