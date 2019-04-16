If we stay united, we can overthrow BJP in these polls: Navjot Sidhu appeals to Muslims

  • search
    New Delhi, Apr 16: Despite the Election Commission's model code of conduct in place, politicians continue to polarise votes and latest example is Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu.

    At a rally in Bihar's Katihar, Sidhu appealed to the muslim voters to vote for the Congress. "My muslim brothers and sisters, you must vote for the Congress. If you show solidarity, nobody can defeat your candidate. You are not a minority but a majority," he said.

    If we stay united, we’d overthrow BJP in these polls: Navjot Sidhu appeals to Muslims
    Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu

    Sidhu's appeal comes close on the heels of BSP chief Mayawati's call to the community, which earned her the ire of the Election Commission and a 48-hour ban on campaigning.

    Is the punishment on Azam, Maneka, Mayawati sufficient for poll code violation?

    Earlier on Monday, the EC barred Mayawati and Maneka Gandhi from campaigning for 48 hours, while Yogi Adityanath and Azam Khan received 72-hour bans for violating the Model Code of Conduct. The bans came after the Supreme Court pulled up the EC on Monday for not doing enough to curb hate speech by politicians and questioned the authority it was exercising.

    The bench also recorded its satisfaction today on the EC's response detailing the prohibitory orders issued by it in the last 24 hours against these politicians. The court has kept the PIL pending but at the same time, noted that there is no need to pass further orders in the matter.

    More ELECTION COMMISSION News

    Read more about:

    election commission navjot singh sidhu muslims model code of conduct lok sabha elections 2019

