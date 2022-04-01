YouTube
    'Ready to supply to India any goods it wants to buy': Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 01: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrovon Friday assured that if India wants to buy anything, Moscow ready to discuss it.

    If India wants to buy anything, we are ready to discuss it: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

    Asked about India's plan to buy discounted Russian oil, Lavrov said Moscow is ready to provide anything that New Delhi wants to buy.

    The Russian Foreign Minister also complimented India for its position on the Ukraine crisis, saying it follows an independent foreign policy. He said Russia is committed to continue with India its cooperation in defence sector.

    "We will be ready to supply to India any goods which it wants to buy from us. We are ready to discuss. Russia and India have very good relations," he added.

    "Talks are characterised by relations which we developed with India for many decades. Relations are strategic partnerships...This was basis on which we've been promoting our cooperation in all areas...," said Lavrov.

    "I believe that Indian foreign policies are characterised by independence & the concentration on real national legitimate interests. The same policy based in the Russian Federation & this makes us, as big countries, good friends and loyal partners," he further added.

    Read more about:

    india russia relations s jaishankar

