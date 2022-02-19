If cycle govt is elected, UP will be 'terror supplier': Amit Shah

BJP to give free LPG gas cylinder on Holi, Diwali every year if voted to power in UP: Rajnath Singh

Lucknow, Feb 19: A day before Uttar Pradesh votes in the third phase, Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday warned that if the Samajwadi Party (SP), by any chance, comes to power, then 'UP will supply terrorism all over the country.'

Addressing a rally in Tindwari Assembly of Banda district, Shah said "If by any chance the cycle govt (Samajwadi Party) comes to power, Uttar Pradesh will supply terrorism all over the country."

"Under Akhilesh govt 2,000 farmers died out of hunger during famine," he added.

Meanwhile, the BJP has dubbed Samajwadi Party as "friends of minority appeasement" and "anti-social", and alleged that it has links with terrorists involved in the 2008 Ahmedabad blasts.

A special court on Friday sentenced to death 38 members of terror group Indian Mujahideen (IM) in the Ahmedabad serial blasts which killed 56 people and injured over 200.

It also gave life term to another 11 IM convicts in the case.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Union minister Anurag Thakur showed a photograph in which the father of one of the convicted in the Ahmedabad blasts was seen with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to allege that the Samajwadi Party has "connections" with the Ahmedabad blasts perpetrators.

Seeking a response from Yadav, he said, "The BJP has always had zero tolerance for terrorism, whereas the SP stands with those involved in terror activities. Ahmedabad serial blasts had direct links to SP leaders in Uttar Pradesh."

The claims by Thakur came a day ahead of the third phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP and the SP are locked in a direct contest. Taking on Yadav, Thakur said, "Ram on lips and siding with terrorists. It is not Samajwadi Party but Samajvirodhi Party (anti-social party). It is for minority appeasement."

