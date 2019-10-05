Identify issues affecting security, ensure zero terrorism policy: Amit Shah

  • search
    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 05: Union home minister Amit Shah directed the border guarding forces to identify issues affecting the security of the forward locations and submit detailed action plans to resolve them.

    He also stressed on the Modi government's policy of "zero tolerance" towards terrorism, insurgency, corruption as well as smuggling of weapons, narcotics and cattle.

    Image courtesy: @AmitShah

    The issues were discussed at a high-level meeting, chaired by Shah, to review the current status of border security and measures to be taken to further strengthen it, a home ministry statement said.

    The home minister directed the director generals of the border guarding forces to identify all issues affecting border security and submit a detailed action plan to the home ministry in this regard, it said.

    Stressing on the government's "zero tolerance" policy towards terrorism, insurgency, corruption as well as smuggling of weapons, narcotics and cattle, Shah directed the senior officers to take stringent measures against them.

    The minister also stressed that it must be ensured that best facilities for housing, health and training are available to the security personnel who are posted at the border.

    "We must keep in mind that 130 crore countrymen are safe because of these security personnel at the border," he said.

    The meeting was attended by Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, directors general of Border Security Force (BSF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Assam Rifles, along with other senior officials of the ministry of home affairs.

    The BSF guards Indo-Pak and Indo-Bangladesh borders, the SSB protects Indo-Bhutan and Indo-Nepal borders, the ITBP guards Sino-Indian border and the Assam Rifles guard the Indo-Myanmar border.

    Story first published: Saturday, October 5, 2019, 6:02 [IST]
