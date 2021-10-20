ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Exams: CISCE postpones 10th, 12th board exams, new schedule to be announced soon

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Oct 20: The first semester exams of ICSE and ISC have been postponed by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations and the revised schedule will be announced "in due course of time."

In a circular released on Monday evening, the board said, "The CISCE has decided to postpone the ICSE and ISC Year 2021-2022 Semester 1 Examination due to reasons beyond our control."

"All stakeholders will be informed of the revised schedule of the examinations in due course of time," the circular undersigned by Chief Executive and Secretary, Gerry Arathoon, read.

The Semester I exams for ICSE was earlier scheduled to be held between November 15 and December 6. The Class 10 exams were supposed to begin at 11 am and the duration to complete the exam was 1 hour.

Whereas the exams for Class 12 were supposed to be held between November 15 and December 16 for ISC. It was supposed to begin at 2 pm and the exam duration was 1.5 hours.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 9:25 [IST]