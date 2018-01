ICSE, ISC date sheets released: Check full time table here

The ICSE, ISC 2018 date sheets have been released. The same is available on the official website.

The ICSE Exams will begin from February 26 while the ISC examination will start on February 7.

ICSE Class 10 Exam 2018 Date Sheet:

ICSE CLASS 10 EXAM 2018: DATESHEET

26 February: English Paper 1

27 February: Mathematics

28 February: Commercial Studies (Group II Elective)

5 March: English Paper 2

7 March: History & Civics- HCG Paper 1

9 March: Second Languages, Modern Foreign Languages

10 March: Art Paper 1

12 March: Geography-HCG Paper 2

14 March: Hindi

16 March: Physics- Science Paper 1

17 March: Art Paper 2

19 March: Chemistry- Science Paper 2

21 March: Economics (Group II Elective)

23 March: Group III Elective

24 March: Art Paper 3

26 March: Biology-Science Paper 3

27 March: Art Paper 4, French/ German (Group II Elective)

28 March: Environmental Science (Group II Elective)

ISC CLASS 12 EXAM 2018: DATESHEET

7 February: Physics Paper 2 (Practical)

8 February: Computer Science Paper 2 (Practical)

9 February: Chemistry Paper 2 (Practical)

10 February: Home Science, Indian Music, Western Music Paper 2 (Practical)

12 February: Physical Education Paper 1 (theory)

13 February: Biology Paper 2 (practical)

15 February: Accounts paper 1 (theory)

17 February: Home Science Paper 2 (Practical)

20 February: Physics Paper 1 (theory)

21 February: Sociology

22 February: Biotechnology, Fashion Designing Paper 2 (Practical)

23 February: Computer Science Paper 1 (theory)

24 February: Indian Music, Western Music, Home Science Paper 1 (theory)

26 February: Mathematics

27 February: Art Paper 2

28 February: English paper 2

5 March: Chemistry Paper 1 (theory)

6 March: Political Science

7 March: English paper 1

8 March: Fashion Designing Paper 1 (theory)

9 March: Geography Paper 1 (theory)

10 March: Art Paper 1, Geometrical and Building Drawing, Geometrical and Mechanical Drawing

12 March: Commerce, Electricity & Electronics

13 March: Art Paper 4

14 March: Biotechnology Paper 1(theory), Elective English

15 March: Environmental Science Paper 1 (theory)

16 March: Indian Languages, modern foreign languages, classical languages

17 March: Art Paper 3

19 March: Economics

20 March: Art Paper 5

21 March: Biology Paper 1 (theory)

26 March: History

28 March: Business Studies

2 April: Psychology

Timing:

The exams will begin at 11 am

