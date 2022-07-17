ICSE Class 10 results to be declared tomorrow; how to check your marks online

ICSE class 10 results: 99.97% students pass exams in 2022

New Delhi, July 17: The ICSE class 10 results were announced on Sunday evening. This year, the pass percentage stands at 99.97 per cent.

The pass percentage of girls (99.98) is marginally higher than the boys (99.97) in 2022. The four toppers are - Hargun Kaur Matharu (Pune), Anika Gupta (Kanpur), Pushkar Tripathi (Balrampur) and Kanishka Mittal (Lucknow). They scored 99.8 per cent marks.

The second rank has been shared by 34 students with a score of 99.6 per cent, while 72 are on the third spot with 99.4 per cent marks.

A total of 2,535 schools had presented candidates for the ICSE class 10 exams and a total of 2,31,063 candidates, including 54.39 per cent boys and 45.61 per cent girls, appeared for the exams.

The candidates included 22 visually challenged students, of which seven have scored above 90 per cent. Similarly, of 692 candidates with learning difficulties, 78 have scored above 90 per cent in the exams.

The ICSE examination was conducted in 61 written subjects of which 20 were Indian languages, nine foreign languages and one classical language.

The southern and western regions have the best pass percentage (99.9 per cent) followed by the northern region having a pass percentage of 99.98 per cent.

The marks of both first and second semesters are given equal weightage to arrive at the final score, board secretary Gerry Arathoon said on Saturday.

"For the computation of the ICSE examination results, equal weightage has been given to both the Semester 1 and Semester 2 Examinations. The marks of Semester 1, Semester 2 and the Project (Internal Assessment) have been added to arrive at the final marks in each of the subjects and papers," a statement from the board said.

In 2021, the overall pass percentage of the ICSE students was 99.98 per cent.