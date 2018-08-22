  • search

ICAR AIEEA 2018 Re-Exam result on Aug 30, update education qualification before this date

    New Delhi, Aug 22: The ICAR AIEEA 2018 Re-Exam result will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    The last date to update the educational qualification for the qualifying exam is 26th August 2018, failing which ICAR may withhold the release of result for such candidates.

    The last date for updating the information is 26/08/2018, failing which the result of those candidates who do not update this mandatory information may not be declared' read an official note. The result will be declared on August 30.

    The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR, New Delhi had conducted the ICAR AIIEA 2018 re-examination on August 18 and 19.

    It may be recalled that on July 12 2018, the agricultural education regulator had cancelled the ICAR's 23rd online All India Entrance Examination (CBT) for admissions to UG, PG and Ph.D courses for the academic session 2018-19 which were held on June 22 and 23, 2018.

    According to ICAR, the council has now decided with the approval of Competent Authority to re-conduct the ICAR AIEEA examination in offline mode (OMR Based) in August, 2018 at 56 Examination City Centres all over the country.

    An ICAR statement released on the official website -- https://www.icar.org.in/ -- the ICAR AIEEA 2018 examination will be limited to only those candidates who had applied earlier.

    The council has also assured the candidates that the detailed notification in this regard will be soon available on ICAR website: www.icar.org.in.

