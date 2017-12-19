IBPS SO Admit Card 2017 released: How to download

The IBPS SO Admit Card 2017 has been released. The admit card for the prelims exam has been released on the official website.

BPS will select candidates on the basis of their performance in preliminary, main and interview. in IBPS SO recruitment, both preliminary and main examinations are computer-based tests. IBPS SO 2018 recruitment is being held for selecting candidates for 1315 vacancies in Specialist Officers (SO)' cadre posts from the banking institutions associated with IBPS. IBPS SO online examination will be held on December 30, 2017 and December 31, 2017. The admit cards are available on ibps.in.

How to download IBPS SO Admit Card 2017:

Go to ibps.in

Click on IBPS SO admit card link

Enter required details

Submit

Take a printout

