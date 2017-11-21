IBPS RRB Officer Scale Main Exam Results 2017 likely on November 25

The IBPS RRB Officer Scale Main Exam Results 2017 will be declared shortly. Once declared the same would be available on the official website.

The tentative date for the release of the results in November 25.

The RRB Officer Scale I Main Examinaiton 2017 along with RRB Officer Scale II and III Single Entry Examination 2017 were conducted by IBPS on November 5. Candidates who have appeared in the examination are requested to check the official website ibps.in for latest updates. Please note, the results for the officer scale main examination is expected by end of November. The actual date for release of the results has not been shared. The results may or may not be released on November 25. However, the results are most likely to be released within November itself reports suggest.

OneIndia News