India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
  • search

IBPS RRB Officer Scale I, II, III Mains result 2018 declared

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 16: The IBPS RRB Officer Scale I, II, III Mains result 2018 has been declared. The result is available on the on the official website.

    IBPS RRB Officer Scale I, II, III Mains result 2018 date: Check here

    The IBPS had conducted the IBPS RRB Officer Scale Mains 2018 on September 30 2018.
    Do note that the marks of the main exam would be counted for the provisional allotment. 

    Those candidates who qualify the main exam would be required to appear for a personal interview. The marks of the preliminary exam of the RRB officer Scale 1 or IBPS RRB PO Exam 2018 would not be included for this. The results are available on ibps.in.

    How to check IBPS RRB Officer Scale I, II, III Mains result 2018:

    • Go to ibps.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter all the required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download your results
    • Take a printout

    Read more about:

    ibps results

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue