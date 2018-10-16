IBPS RRB Officer Scale I, II, III Mains result 2018 declared

New Delhi, Oct 16: The IBPS RRB Officer Scale I, II, III Mains result 2018 has been declared. The result is available on the on the official website.

The IBPS had conducted the IBPS RRB Officer Scale Mains 2018 on September 30 2018.

Do note that the marks of the main exam would be counted for the provisional allotment.

Those candidates who qualify the main exam would be required to appear for a personal interview. The marks of the preliminary exam of the RRB officer Scale 1 or IBPS RRB PO Exam 2018 would not be included for this. The results are available on ibps.in.

How to check IBPS RRB Officer Scale I, II, III Mains result 2018:

Go to ibps.in

Click on the result link

Enter all the required details

Submit

View results

Download your results

Take a printout