IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Prelims 2017 results to be declared on this date

The IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Prelims 2017 results are expected to be out soon. Once declared the results would be available on the official website.

The date of the result is October 10. Candidates interested in the recruitment at various regional rural banks had applied for the examination. The main examination would be conducted in the month of November.

It is also important to point out the IBPS is in the process of conducting the re-examination of a few candidates for IBPS RRB Officer Scale I Preliminary. While there is no official notification for the same, candidates have confirmed that a few students could not write the prelims exams on the designated dates due to technical errors. The exact nature of error, however, is not known at the moment. The results once declared would be available on ibps.in.

OneIndia News