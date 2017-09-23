IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 preliminary exam 2017 result expected in October 1st week

The IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 preliminary exam 2017 result will be out soon. The results are coming in the first week of October. Once declared it would be available on the official website.

The official notification released by IBPS hints at the results by first week of October. IBPS RRB Officer Scale I prelims were conducted on September 9, 10 and 16. The preliminary examination for IBPS RRB Office Assistant are ongoing at present.

Candidates to please note that the IBPS RRB Officer Scale I preliminary examination is only qualifying in nature. The candidates who clear the examination would be eligible to appear in the IBPS RRB Main examination 2017. The IBPS RRB Mains are scheduled for November 5, 2017. The scores for the main examination would be considered for preparing the merit list for final recruitment in the RRB. A total of 5,236 vacancies in various rural banks would be filled by the exam.

IBPS conducts various banking examination for recruiting personnel at different posts. The most famous exams conducted by the institute include RRB Officer Scale I, II and II, RRB Office Assistant, Clerk, Probational Officer/ Management Trainee. The results once declared will be available on ibps.in.

OneIndia News