IBPS RRB Office Assistant Main results 2017 on this date at ibps.in

The IBPS RRB Office Assistant Main results 2017 are likely to be declared this week. Once declared the results would be available on the official website.

Kindly note that as per the official notification released on the official website, candidates would be required to showcase proficiency in the regional languages for the posts applied. Candidates may be rejected in case they fail to show verbal and written understanding of the regional languages. Also, candidates would be called for document verification and the list released at the time would only be provisional to the confirmation of the same. It is expected that the RRB Office Assistant Main exam 2017 results would be released on December 1, 2017, Friday. Once declared the results would be available on ibps.in.

How to check IBPS RRB Office Assistant main results 2017:

Go to ibps.in

Click on notification for the IBPS multipurpose office assistant prelims call letter and follow the links provided

Login with your registration number and password.

Download call letter

Take a printout

