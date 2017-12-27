IBPS RRB Office Assistant Main results 2017 expected in January: How to check

The IBPS RRB Office Assistant Main results 2017 will be declared in the first week of January. Once declared the results would be available on the official website.

While many outlets said that the results are expected today, official sources say that the same be declared only in the first week of January.

IBPS had conducted the RRB Office Assistant main examination on November 12, 2017. A total of 8.518 vacancies would be filled by means of the recruitment process.

IBPS had also conducted the main examination for RRB Officer Scale on November 5 and the results were declared in November. The interview call letters for RRB Officer Scale were released last week. As per the pattern followed by IBPS, the RRB Office Assistant Main Exam 2017 results were expected within the first week of December. Sources now suggest that the results could be declared on or before December 22. The results once declared can be downloaded at ibps.in.

How to check IBPS RRB Office Assistant Main results 2017:

Go to ibps.in

Click on the notification for the IBPS RBI Office Assistant Mains result

In the provided fields, enter your registration number and password

Submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download result

Take a printout

OneIndia News