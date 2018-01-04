IBPS RRB Office Assistant Main Exam 2017 result update

IBPS RRB Office Assistant Main exam results 2017 latest update | Oneindia News

The IBPS RRB Office Assistant Main Exam 2017 result has been delayed. The results once declared would be available on the official website.

As per the official notification, the results of the main examination conducted on November 12, 2017, was to be declared by December 2017. This, however, has not happened, increasing the anxiety and the wait of the candidates who have appeared in the examination. The delay in the results, as per sources, is not due to any technical reasons. Sources have also shared that the results are now expected to be released anytime soon.

The results of the RRB Main Examination 2017 are expected to be released within this week. Some have even hinted on the release of the results by end of the day today. This update, however, has not been validated on the official website. The results, if expected today, would be updated on the website latest by 05:00 pm today. Candidates, in the meanwhile, are advised to keep checking the official website ibps.in regularly for updates on the results. A total of 8,518 vacancies are expected to be filled by the IBPS RRB Office Assistant 2017 examination.

OneIndia News