IBPS PO prelims call letter 2017 released, download soon before October 14

The IBPS PO prelims call letter 2017 has been released. You could download it from the official website.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Thursday issued the call letters/admit cards for online preliminary exam to recruit Probationary Officers (PO)/management trainees (CWE PO/MT-VII) in various public sector banks and other participating organisations. The admit cards will be available for download till October 14.

You could download the same from ibps.in.

How to download IBPS PO prelims call letter 2017:

Go to ibps.in

Click on http://www.ibps.in/cwe-po-mt-vii/

You will be redirected to http://ibps.sifyitest.com/crpoviijul17/clpea_sep17/mobile_error.php

Enter registration number and password.

Enter the captcha code

Click on login and your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout

OneIndia News