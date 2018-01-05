IBPS PO/MT VII 2017 scores released, download now

The IBPS PO/MT VII 2017 scores have been released. The same is available on the official website.

IBPS had conducted the Main examination for the recruitment of Probationary Officers and Management Trainees (PO/MT) on 26th November 2018 and the results for the same were declared in December 2017. The scores are available on ibps.in.

How to download IBPSPO/MT VII 2017 scores:

Go to ibps.in

Click on the notification that reads, "Click here to view your scores of Online Main Examination for CRP for PO/MT Phase VII (CWE PO/MT-VII)"

It will take you to another page where you need to enter your Registration Number/Roll Number, Password/Date of Birth and Captcha

Submit

Preview scores

Download

Take a printout

OneIndia News