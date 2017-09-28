IBPS CWE RRB VI officers scale 1 prelims result 2017 declared, how to check

The IBPS CWE RRB VI officers scale 1 prelims result 2017 has been declared. The results have been declared on the official website.

IBPS RRB Officer Scale I prelims were conducted on September 9, 10 and 16. The preliminary examination for IBPS RRB Office Assistant are ongoing at present.

The main examination for officers Scale I is scheduled to take place on November 5, 2017. The results for the same will be announced in November which will be followed by interviews. The provisional allotment of banks to the final candidates for officers scale I will happen in January 2018. (Note: All these dates are tentative).

Candidates to please note that the IBPS RRB Officer Scale I preliminary examination is only qualifying in nature. The candidates who clear the examination would be eligible to appear in the IBPS RRB Main examination 2017. The IBPS RRB Mains are scheduled for November 5, 2017. The scores for the main examination would be considered for preparing the merit list for final recruitment in the RRB. A total of 5,236 vacancies in various rural banks would be filled by the exam.

IBPS conducts various banking examination for recruiting personnel at different posts. The most famous exams conducted by the institute include RRB Officer Scale I, II and II, RRB Office Assistant, Clerk, Probational Officer/ Management Trainee. The results once declared will be available on ibps.in.

How to check IBPS CWE RRB VI officers scale 1 prelims result 2017:

Go to ibps.in

On the home page, click on the link that reads: "Online preliminary exam result status for CWE RRB officer scale I'.

After clicking you will be directed to a new page to log in.

Enter your registration no/roll no and password/DOB in dd-mm-yy format

Enter the captcha code as seen in the image and click on login to see results

Take a printout

