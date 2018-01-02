IBPS Clerk Prelims 2017 results, check at ibps.in

The IBPS Clerk Prelims 2017 results have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection had conducted the preliminary examination for clerical post between December 2-10, 2017.

Through this common recruitment process of 2017, a total of 7,833 clerks will be appointed. The candidates who clear the preliminary test will become eligible for the main examination which is scheduled to take place on January 21, 2018. The results are available on ibps.in.

How to check IBPS Clerk Prelims 2017 results:

  • Go to ibps.in
  • Click on ticker for prelims results
  • Enter required details
  • Submit
  • View results
  • Take a printout

Story first published: Tuesday, January 2, 2018, 7:23 [IST]
