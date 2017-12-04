IBPS Clerk Exam 2017 prelims: Important information

The recruitment process of IBPS Clerk CWE occurs in two phases - Preliminary Examination and Main Examination. The next prelim exams are on December 9th and 10th.

The preliminary exam of IBPS Clerk CWE is an online exam testing a candidate on the basis of their aptitude, intellect and English. There are three sections in total and the candidate must clear the cut off of each section to proceed to the mains exam round.

The prelims have three sections - English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability- and will have a total of 100 questions which need to be completed in an hour.

The download of call letters for IBPS Clerk Exam 2017 prelims have already begun on November 17, 2017, and can be downloaded until December 10.

Things to note:

Take a print out of call letters as it is mandatory to be produced at the exam centre.

Each section has a time limit and you must clear cut-off in all sections to qualify for mains.

Login to official site with your roll number and date of birth in DD-YY-MM format.

Click on the login button to proceed. Within few seconds, your admit card will be displayed automatically on the screen.

Take a print-out of the admit card.

Along with the admit card, candidates are required to carry the original as well as the Xerox copy of any government-approved valid Identity proof.

