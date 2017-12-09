IBPS Clerk Exam 2017 prelims: Download admit cards here

Tomorrow, December 10, is the last date for downloading call letters/ admit cards for IBPS Clerk Exam 2017 prelims. The download of call letters for IBPS Clerk Exam 2017 prelims have already begun on November 17, 2017, and can be downloaded until December 10.

To download call letters click here.

Steps to download admit card:

Login to official site with your roll number and date of birth in DD-YY-MM format.

Click on the login button to proceed (as shown in the image above). Within few seconds, your admit card will be displayed automatically on the screen.

Take a print-out of the admit card. Along with the admit card, candidates are required to carry the original as well as the Xerox copy of any government-approved valid Identity proof.

The preliminary exam of IBPS Clerk CWE is an online exam testing a candidate on the basis of their aptitude, intellect, and English.

There are three sections in total and the candidate must clear the cut off of each section to proceed to the mains exam round. The prelims have three sections - English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability- and will have a total of 100 questions which need to be completed in an hour.

OneIndia News