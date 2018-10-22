IB Recruitment 2018: Check pay scale and how to apply

New Delhi, Oct 22: The Intelligence Bureau has issued the IB Recruitment 2018 notification for 1054 posts of Security Assistant (Executive).

Those selected will be appointed in the various subsidiary of the Intelligence Bureau and would be eligible for a pay under the 7th Pay Commission. The application process will continue till November 10 2018. The selected candidates will be appointed in the pay scale of Rs 5,200 to 20,200 with Grade Pay of Rs 2000 (PB-1).

Educational qualification:

The candidates should be at least 10th pass from any recognised board.

Selection process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of written exam. The applicants should have knowledge of local language of the state applying for.

Application fee:

The OBC and General candidates (Male only) have to pay Rs 50. SC/ST, Ex-servicemen and female candidates are exempted from payment of examination fee.

Note: The candidates must submit the application form as early as possible to avoid last-minute rush. They should fill in the form carefully to avoid any mistakes. Any error or misinformation in the application form may lead to the cancellation of the same.

Age limit:

The candidates should not be more than 27 years of age. For SC/ST candidates, there is relaxation of 5 years, while for the OBC candidates there is 3 years relaxation.

How to apply:

The candidates can apply through mha.gov.in or ncs.gov.in on or before 10 November 2018.