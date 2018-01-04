IB ACIO 2017 results update: Reasons for delay

The IB ACIO results 2017 has been delayed. The results once declared would be available on the official website.

The Tier II examination date has been changed from January 7 2018 to "Will be intimated in due course", raising the probability of a further delay in the results.

The reason for the delay could be found in this notification. A notification posted on the official website states, "All those who had appeared for the exam are hereby informed that due to printing errors in options of question nos. 2, 24, 25 and 78, these questions will not be evaluated and the candidates will be shortlisted for next level on the basis of their performance on remaining questions only".

Candidates are advised to keep checking the website for latest updates on the examination and the results.

The exam was conducted 2 months back on October 15. Some sources have suggested that the results may be delayed further. Though, no official confirmation has been made.

Sources have shared that the expected cut off for IB ACIO Tier I exam is expected to be lower that expected. Candidates who clear the IB ACIO Tier I Exam 2017 would be called to appear in the IB ACIO Tier II examination. The Tier II round is scheduled for January 7, 2018. The results once declared will be available on mha.nic.in.

How to check IB ACIO 2017 results:

Go to mha.nic.in

Click results tab

Enter required details

Take a printout

OneIndia News