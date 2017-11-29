One could expect further delay in the declaration of the IB ACIO 2017 results. The results once declared would be available on the home page.

Sources suggest while all efforts are being made to release the results, there is a likelihood that it may be pushed further to December mid week. An official notification to this effect is still expected.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the website for latest updates on the examination and the results.

Sources have shared that the expected cut off for IB ACIO Tier I exam is expected to be lower that expected. Candidates who clear the IB ACIO Tier I Exam 2017 would be called to appear in the IB ACIO Tier II examination. The Tier II round is scheduled for January 7, 2018. The results once declared will be available on mha.nic.in.

How to check IB ACIO 2017 results:

Go to mha.nic.in

Click results tab

Enter required details

Take a printout

OneIndia News