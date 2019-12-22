  • search
2019-12-22
    IAF will continue to play key role in security domain

    New Delhi, Dec 22: Asserting that the Indian Air Force will continue to play a critical role in the security domain, IAF chief R K S Bhadauria said on Saturday the present decade is likely to witness significant changes in nature and methodologies of warfare.

    Since inception, the IAF has always undertaken challenging roles, he said.

    IAF chief R K S Bhadauria

    "The present decade is likely to witness significant changes in nature and methodologies of warfare, particularly in the sub-conventional domain," Bhadauria said.

    "The Indian Air Force will continue to play a critical role in the security domain and you will be part of the core set of people who will be called upon to deliver," he said at the Combined Graduation Parade held at Air Force Academy, Dundigal near here.

    He expressed confidence that the flight cadets, who successfully completed training, would meet all challenges head on in the endeavor and accomplish every task to perfection.

    "While we prepare to fight the enemy across the entire spectrum of warfare, we must also proactively assist the nation in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations and any other support role that emerges," he added.

    He exhorted the newly-commissioned officers to be professionally competent, confident and fearless in order to deliver as future leaders of the Air Force.

    The Parade marked the successful completion of training for 127 flight cadets of flying and ground duty branches of IAF, according to an official release.

    Story first published: Sunday, December 22, 2019, 9:15 [IST]
