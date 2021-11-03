YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021 Bypoll Results 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    IAF promotes Balakot air strike operations hero Abhinandan Varthaman to Group Captain rank

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 3: The Indian Air Force has approved the rank of Group Captain for Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. He had involved in a dog fight with an enemy jet during an aerial combat with Pakistan in February 2019.

    Abhinandan Varthaman

    As per the officials, the rank has been approved and he will get it once a laid down procedure is completed. Group equivalent to a Colonel in the Indian Army.

    On February 27, 2019, Varthaman downed a Pakistani jet when the neighbouring country launched retaliation against India for the Balakot airstrikes a day before.

    Indian warplanes had attacked a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist training camp in Balakot following which Pakistani Air Force retaliated, triggering fears of a war between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

    The most visible face of the confrontation was Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman whose capture by Pakistan after downing his MiG-21 fighter. Before his jet was hit, he downed the F-16 fighter of Pakistan.

    Varthaman was released on the night of March 1 by Pakistan following pressure from India and the international community. He had suffered injuries while ejecting from his MiG-21 Bison during the aerial combat. Later that year, he was conferred with the Vir Chakra, India's third-highest war time gallantry medal. PTI

    More IAF News  

    Read more about:

    iaf

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 3, 2021, 19:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 3, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X