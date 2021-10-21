For Quick Alerts
IAF Mirage 2000 aircraft crashes, pilots ejects safely
New Delhi, Oct 21: An Indian Air Force Mirage 2000 aircraft crashed this morning near Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district. The pilot elected safely.
Visuals from the site showed debris scattered on an empty Feld in Mankabad, 6 kilometres away from Bhind. The police team reached the spot and formed a cordon around the crash site. The tail section of the trainer is seen half buried in the field.
A video shot by one person shows the pilot's parachute gliding down smoothly.
An IAF Mirage 2000 aircraft experienced a technical malfunction during a training sortie in the central sector this morning. The pilot ejected safely. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident, the IAF said in a tweet.
