IAF fighter plane crashes in Jaisalmer

    Jaipur, Dec 24: A MiG-21 plane of the Indian Air Force crashed in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on Friday night during a training sortie. The plane crashed in the Desert National Park area under the Sam police station, Jaisalmer SP Ajay Singh told PTI.

    The SP said local police reached the spot and he is also on the way to the crash site. The IAF said on Twitter, "This evening, around 8,30 pm, a MiG-21 aircraft of IAF met with a flying accident in the western sector during a training sortie." "Further details are awaited. An inquiry is being ordered," it added.

    The IAF did not comment anything about the pilot's condition. Meanwhile, Sam police station SHO Dalpat Singh said the plane crashed in sand dunes near Sudasari.

    "There is no information about the pilot but we have spotted some pieces of flesh near the crash site," he said. PTI

