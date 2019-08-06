  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    IAF chopper makes precautionary landing in Guj after snag

    By PTI
    |

    Ahmedabad, Aug 06: An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter made a precautionary landing near Bhavnagar in Gujarat on Tuesday after it developed a technical snag while flying from Surat to Jamnagar, an official said.

    All nine crew members on board the helicopter were safe, he said. Incidentally, the same medium lift helicopter of the South Western Air Command (SWAC) was on Monday engaged in a rescue operation in a flooded region of Mangrol taluka in Surat district, a defence spokesperson said.

    IAF chopper makes precautionary landing in Guj after snag
    Representational Image

    "Themedium lift helicopter of SWAC encountered a technical snag and it made a safe precautionary landing 15 nautical miles south of Bhavnagar while flying from Surat to Jamnagar," he said in a statement.

    Why IAF still heavily relies on MiG-29 despite it being an old fighter?

    "The helicopter and the crew are safe. The helicopter earlier carried out rescue missions on August 4 and August 5 in Mangrol area of Surat," he said. It made the precautionary landing at an agricultural field near Kukad village in Bhavnagar, sources said.

    Earlier, following the state government's request, SWAC's helicopters were pressed into service to rescue people stranded in flooded regions of south Gujarat that received heavy rainfall on Sunday and Monday.

    As many as 58 people were rescued in separate operations carried out by the IAF helicopters in Mangrol taluka of Surat and Gandevi taluka of Valsad district, another official said.

    More INDIAN AIR FORCE News

    Read more about:

    indian air force

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 6, 2019, 13:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 6, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue