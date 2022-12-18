'I will expose you': Conman Sukesh drops another 'letter bomb' on Kejriwal

New letter by conman Sukesh says, 'if I am a big thug, then Kejriwal is a maha thug'

New Delhi, Dec 18: Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has dropped a fresh letter threatening to expose Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"Let me mention that no one has ever asked me to write any letters against you as told by you to media on Saturday, during your meeting with elected councillors. Everything I wrote is by my own will and are true events," reads the letter.

"You (Arvind Kejriwal) have started to send threats and offers and new demands to me through your agents and very own Jail administration, that I should now follow your instructions and I should write letters to media and Hon'ble LG, Delhi that I was pressurized by BJP to write against you and AAP, and also I should withdraw all complaints filed against Satyender Jain and you, and also that you want me to retract all statements given to high powered Committee," it added.

In the letter, Sukesh also took a dig at AAP's bragging that they would get 200+ seats in the MCD and Gujarat polls.

"You have won these polls with hardly difference of some seats. What happened to the wavy you bragged about? What happened to the 200+ victory you said? In MCD and Gujarat?" he asked.

In his prvious letter, Chandrashekhar claimed that Kejriwal asked him to collect Rs 500 crore for the party and jailed minister Satyendar Jain threatened him. The AAP rejects these charges.

Chandrashekhar had alleged that Jain extorted Rs 10 crore in 2019 for his "safety" in the prison. He has also alleged that Jain, along with the former Tihar Director General Sandeep Goel, threatened him after his letter to the LG became public.

Chandrashekhar, who is an accused in a Rs 200-crore scam case, was arrested after the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police lodged an FIR for cheating and extorting money from several individuals, including Religare Enterprises' former promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh.

Sunday, December 18, 2022, 15:54 [IST]