I was under pressure to call Sohrabuddin encounter genuine says cop

New Delhi, Nov 29: An inspector with the Rajasthan police has told the court that he was pressured by some people to call the Sohrabuddin encounter as a genuine one. The submission was made by Inspector Abdul Rehman, an accused in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh and Tulsiram Prajapati alleged fake encounter case.

Deposing before a special CBI court, he said that there was pressure all the time by many persons to say that the FIR was genuine and registered by me. I told both the CID and the CBI that he was not the one who had filed the FIR. Both agencies did not probe that aspect, he also added. The FIR did not have my signature and I had informed the agencies about the same, he further said.

Also Read | Sohrabuddin Sheikh killing: A motive that involved both money and politics

After the encounter in 2005, an FIR was registered against Sohrabuddin in which he was called a Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorist, who had planned on disturbing communal harmony in Gujarat.

The CBI, which took over the case following a Supreme Court directive said that Sohrabuddin and his wife Kausar Bi were abducted from Hyderabad three days before the encounter on November 23 2005.

There were 38 persons named as accused in the case. In their discharge applications, all the senior officers, politicians claimed that the encounter was a genuine one. The statement by Rehman raises doubts about the claim as he himself has said that he was forced to call the encounter as a genuine one.