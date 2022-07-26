I promise I won’t call: What is Margret Alva hinting at
New Delhi, July 26: Opposition's vice presidential candidate Margaret Alva on Monday said she was unable to make or receive calls from her mobile, and in a tongue-in-cheek comment promised government-owned telecom operator MTNL that she would not call any MP from the BJP, TMC or BJD tonight if it restores her phone, news agency PTI reported.
Taking to Twitter, Ms Alva posted a communication from Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) which said that her MTNL KYC had been suspended and her SIM card would be blocked within 24 hours.
VP election: Alva reaches out to CMs of Delhi, Karnataka, and Assam as part of poll campaign
Tagging
the
communication,
Ms
Alva
said,
"Dear
BSNL/
MTNL,
After
speaking
to
some
friends
in
the
BJP
today,
all
calls
to
my
mobile
are
being
diverted
and
I'm
unable
to
make
or
receive
calls."
"If
you
restore
the
phone.
I
promise
not
to
call
any
MP
from
the
BJP,
TMC
or
BJD
tonight,"
she
said.
You need my KYC now, she asked.
Margaret Alva has been fielded by the Opposition against the ruling NDA's Jagdeep Dhankhar - the governor of West Bengal who resigned from the post on July 18.
The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, which governs West Bengal, has announced it will abstain from the election.