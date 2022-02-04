Accused who fired at Owaisi’s car say they were hurt by anti-Hindu remarks

I don't fear death, don't want Z category security: Asaduddin Owaisi

New Delhi, Feb 4: AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday said that he does not fear death and 'Z' category security provided by the government is not required for him.

Raising the issue in the Parliament, Owaisi said, "I don't fear death. I don't want 'Z' category security, I reject it; make me an 'A' category citizen. I'll not remain silent. Please do justice...charge them (shooters) with UAPA...appeal govt to end hate, radicalization: AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi over attack on his vehicle in UP."

The Hyderabad MP's convoy was allegedly attacked by 4-5 people on Thursday evening at Chhajarsi toll plaza in Uttar Pradesh. He was returning from an election campaign in Meerut.

"I had a roadshow in Meerut and Kithau. When I was returning, bullets were fired at my car. somehow my car managed to escape. I have seen two people. One was wearing a red hoodie while the another was wearing a white jacket. The tyre of my car punctured and after 2-3 km, I changed the car. I talked to the Additional SP who said one is arrested and arms were recovered. There are three bullets marks on my car. The SP said the forensic team will investigate," he told ANI about the incident.

Following the incident, His threat levels were assessed afresh and given Z-category security with CRPF commandos protecting him round-the-clock, official sources said on Friday.

Under 'Z' category security, the second highest, CRPF commandos will be deployed for Owaisi's security 24X7. About 16-20 armed commandos will be deployed in shifts. He will also be provided with an escort and a pilot vehicle when he travels by road.

On the other hand, Owaisi asked the Election Commission to order an independent probe into the incident and one person involved in the episode was arrested and a pistol seized from him.

